Assam HS Result 2022: When will AHSEC declare Assam Class 12 Results? - Know Expected Date Here

Assam HS Result 2022 Date: When will AHSEC declare Assam Class 12 Results 2022? This is one question which is on the mind of lakhs of students from Assam State. While an exact answer for the same is still not available, some reports have hinted that AHSEC HS Results 2022 will be declared soon, most likely in the coming days. All the earlier estimations about Assam HS Result 2022 Date falling around 20th June 2022 has proven to be wrong and now students have been running from pillar to post, trying to get some updates about ASHEC 12th Class Result Date.

Where to check Assam HS Result 2022 online?

While students await an update regarding the Assam Class 12 Result 2022 Date, one thing that they can be sure of is that the results will be declared online and made available to the students via official websites. Students will be able to check ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. However, to make the process of checking Assam HS Results 2022 simpler and easier, AHSEC will also host the Class 12 Results online on jagranjosh.com as well. To be able to check Assam HS Results 2022 first, on priority, students can log onto the link provided below to check:

Check Assam HS (Class 12) Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Why are AHSEC HS Results 2022 delayed?

While Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is yet to share a reason for the delay in AHSEC result 2022, it is most likely deferred due to the on-going flood situation in Assam. For nearly a month now, Assam has been impacted by heavy floods that has thrown life out of gear in most parts of the state. This has also caused a delay in the completion of the Assam HS Result 2022 Evaluation Work and the processing of final result data or marks. However, AHSEC has roped in additional resources to streamline with processing of AHSEC 12th Class Results and it is likely to declare the results soon.

2.15 Lakh Students Await Assam Class 12 Results 2022

According to the details shared by the AHSEC, a total of 2,15,022 candidates have registered and appeared for the Higher Secondary Exam held from 15th March 2022. Since the completion of on 12th April, lakhs of students have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of Assam HS Result 2022. These students will be able to check AHSEC HS Result 2022 soon through the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.gov.in.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Exam dates expected soon, Check tentative schedule and other details here