ATMA 2023: Registration Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ATMA 2023: As per the recent updates, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will close the ATMA 2023 Fee payment window today, February 17, 2023, at 2 pm. Those candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) to get admission into various postgraduate management programmes can make the fee payment of ATMA 2023 through the official website- atmaaims.com

As per the official schedule, the ATMA 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2023. However, candidates who have not submitted the fees yet are advised to do the same today, February 17, 2023, as today is the last date to make the fee payment for the ATMA 2023 examinations.

ATMA 2023 Registration Fee

As per the information available on the website, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 2,000. However, there is a 25% concession in fees for women candidates and a 50% concession for North Eastern states of India i.e. Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura.

How to Pay ATMA 2023 Registration Fees?

Candidates who are already registered and have not submitted the ATMA 2023 exam fees can follow the below-given steps to know how to submit the ATMA 2023 fees online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the ATMA 2023 Fee Payment Link available under exams notifications

Step 3: Now, go through all the important information mentioned in the new window regarding the fee payment

Step 4: Enter all the required details as mentioned

Step 5: Click on the proceed button to make the payment

Step 6: The ATMA 2023 fees payment confirmation form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the ATMA 2023 fees payment confirmation form for future reference

