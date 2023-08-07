AUD UG Admission 2023 BVOC First Merit List Released, Reporting Till August 8

Ambedkar University Admission 2023: Ambedkar University, School of Vocational Studies has released the BVOC first merit list. Candidates who have applied for admission to the 2023 bachelor's programme can visit the official website of Ambedkar University to check the first merit list.

According to the dates provided by the university, the last date for students to report for final admissions is August 8, 2023. When reporting, candidates allotted seats are advised to carry with them all their required documents and submit the admission fee between 10 am to 4 pm. Candidates are required to report for admission at - Room No. G-11, Block-A Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi Karampura Campus, Moti Nagar Shivaji Marg New Delhi- 110015.

Ambedkar University BVOC Round 1 - Click Here

AUD BVOC Admission 2023 Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round must report for the final admission procedure. It has also been advised that candidates first go through the instructions carefully. Students must make sure to carry with them the list of required documents to be submitted at the reporting centre.

AUD Admission 2023 - List of Documents

The following documents are to be submitted by students when reporting for the final admission procedure.

CUET UG scorecard

Class 1, 12 mark sheet

Caste certificate

Category certificate

Income certificate

Date of Birth proof

Other necessary documents

Ambedkar University has a total of 1,123 seats for 22,432 candidates who have applied for undergraduate admissions at the university. According to reports, this year the university received 1,986 applications for 44 seats offered for the Political Science Hons course, while 2,793 students have applied for the 44 seats offered for the Psychology programme.

