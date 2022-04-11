B.Arch Admission 2022 Norms: CoA to Decide Final Eligibility Criteria

B.Arch Admission 2022: As per the latest reports, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a clarification and stated that the final eligibility criteria for architecture admissions will be decided by the Council of Architecture (CoA). Earlier, AICTE stated that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will not be mandatory for admission into B.Arch. courses after which a corrigendum, clarifying eligibility for architecture courses was released.

AICTE Approval Process Handbook

The AICTE Approval Process Handbook now states that for Bachelors in Architecture admissions, the entry level qualifications will be “as per the norms of Council of Architecture”. The final eligibility criteria for B.Arch. admissions will be decided by CoA now, not AICTE. They released their “Approval Process handbook 2022-23" on 29th March 2022.

In this handbook, AICTE had specified that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, PCM will not be mandatory in Class 12 for admissions into three courses - Architecture, Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology. Days after the release of the handbook, the council issued a clarification that Architecture had been mistakenly put under the list of subjects that do not require mandatory PCM.

CoA Approval for Architecture Courses

As per media reports, one of the AICTE officials stated that “CoA primarily gives the approval for architecture courses and decides eligibility for the programme. If a college wants to come to us even after the CoA approval, they can, but they do not necessarily need to come to AICTE. Hence the admission eligibility should also be decided by them."

As per the council officials, the Architecture course was put under the list of subjects that do not require PCM in Class 12 by accident and the final criteria will be set by CoA.

PCM Mandatory for Architecture, Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology Admissions

For now, PCM is compulsory for admission to Architecture, Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology courses. Until further clarification is issued by CoA with the final norms of admissions, students applying for B.Arch. degree courses should know that it is mandatory to have and passed in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12th.

Two years ago, a suggestion came from the Council of Architecture to do away with mandatory PCM in Class 12 for B.Arch. admissions, however, in 2021, the decision was reversed.

