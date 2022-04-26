Balenzia launches Marvel Collection featuring Super Heroes Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man

Balenzia launches Marvel Collection: Balenzia - India’s leading brand of premium socks has launched its latest Balenzia x Marvel Collection, with an array of fan-favourite Marvel characters. The collection features some of the favourite Marvel Super Heroes including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man. The socks have been launched to help kids and adults discover the superhero within them while making a statement by flaunting their favourite Marvel Super Heroes.

Stand Out with Comfort with Style

While adding a Super Hero flavour to their Socks, the expert designers at Balenzia have ensured that the product remains comfortable and easy to wear. The collection features some of the earth’s mightiest superheroes and Avengers from Marvel’s stable who inspire customers to bring out their inner superhero. The Marvel Super Hero Collection adds a touch of timeless style while also being very soft, comfortable and durable.

At the launch event of the Balenzia x Marvel Collection, Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia said “We are happy to announce the launch of our Balenzia X Marvel Collection, a special range of socks inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes. The Marvel collection is perhaps one of our most exciting launches, with our customers eagerly awaiting some Marvel merchandise. Hence it feels gratifying to be able to launch this exciting new range! ”

Cutting Edge Technology and Unique Design

What makes Balenzia X Marvel socks even more special is the cutting-edge technology that has been employed to develop and design the socks. The company uses advanced knitting technology and high-performance fibres to craft the Marvel Collection of Balenzia Socks. The socks are based on a unique design and structure that features reinforced heel & toe, Y-heel construction which are made from high-quality combed cotton yarns ensure which make them incredibly soft, extremely durable, and provide a comfortable fit.

Where To Buy Balenzia X Marvel socks?

Balenzia’s Marvel Collection is priced from Rs.399 onwards. To buy these iconic Marvel Super-Hero Socks, you can visit Balenzia’s brand stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, and Ludhiana. Alternatively, you can also log onto the official website - www.balenzia.com to get your hands on the new Marvel collection. In addition to this, the Balenzia Marvel Collection is also available on leading e-tailers and online shopping portals including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB.

Click Here to Buy Balenzia X Marvel Collection