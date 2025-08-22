WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
BBOSE Bihar Board Open School Exam: BSEB Setup Control Room

BBOSE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BBOSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule for August-September 2025. To ensure seamless operations, a special control room will be open every day from August 20 to September 8. Students will receive their admit cards through study centers rather than downloading them one at a time.

Aug 22, 2025, 11:21 IST
BBOSE Bihar Board Open School Exam
BBOSE Bihar Board Open School Exam
BBOSE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations under the Bihar Board of Open Schooling & Examination (BBOSE). A specialized control room will be established as part of the plans to oversee and manage the exams during their whole, guaranteeing their seamless execution.

The Bihar open board examinations for the December 2024 cycle are scheduled to take place in August and September 2025. Classes 10 and 12 will have separate tests for theory and practical. The BBOSE has also released the admit cards for these exams, but unlike regular board exams, students will not be able to download their admit cards directly; instead, the cards will be downloaded from the official portal and distributed to the students by their respective study centers. This system was put in place to keep things organized and guarantee that all students receive their admit cards without any inconsistencies.

Bihar Open School Exams: Control Room

In order to promote the successful conduct of the Bihar Open School exams, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set up a special control room. This facility will continue to operate from August 20 until September 8, 2025, in two shifts every day. From 6 AM till late evening, the control room will be open, enabling officials to keep a close eye on the entire inspection procedure and quickly address any problems.

It is advised that staff, parents, and students who have any problems during the tests get in touch with the control room right once for help. Their official helpline numbers are 0612-2232227 and 0612-2232257.

The complete final datesheet for Bihar open school exams for Classes 10 and 12 is given below.

Class

Practical

Theory

Class 10

August 21-23

August 25 - September 3

Class 12

August 21-23

August 28 - September 8

Latest Education News