BBOSE Bihar Board Open School Exam: BSEB Setup Control Room

BBOSE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations under the Bihar Board of Open Schooling & Examination (BBOSE). A specialized control room will be established as part of the plans to oversee and manage the exams during their whole, guaranteeing their seamless execution.

The Bihar open board examinations for the December 2024 cycle are scheduled to take place in August and September 2025. Classes 10 and 12 will have separate tests for theory and practical. The BBOSE has also released the admit cards for these exams, but unlike regular board exams, students will not be able to download their admit cards directly; instead, the cards will be downloaded from the official portal and distributed to the students by their respective study centers. This system was put in place to keep things organized and guarantee that all students receive their admit cards without any inconsistencies.