BHU Convocation 2022: Over 37,000 Students To Get Degrees from 2022, 2021 and 2020 Batch

BHU Convocation 2022: As per the updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will hold its 102nd convocation ceremony tomorrow on - December 10, 2022. BHU Convocation will start at 10 AM at Swatantrata Bhawan auditorium. The university has invited BHU alumnus and Pala Alto Networks, CEO and chairman, Nikesh Arora as the chief guest of the ceremony.

BHU, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain informed that a total of 91 graduands will be given the Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Gold Medal and BHU medals from the dais at the main function. BHU Convocation 2022 is being held after a gap of nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 37,000 Students To Be Awarded Degrees in BHU Convocation 2022

As per the updates, a total of 37,896 graduands will receive degrees who passed their respective programmes in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. BHU will award degrees to 11,750 candidates of the 2020 batch, 12,032 candidates from 2021 academic year and 12,050 students from year 2022. The BHU gold medal for the sessions 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 will also be awarded during the ceremony.

Earlier, a total of 11,529 degrees were awarded to the graduating students at the BHU 101st convocation ceremony last year. According to BHU, as many as 732 students received their PhDs, 4,511 students were conferred their postgraduate degrees and 6,272 students received their graduate degrees.

BHU Alumni Portal

As per media reports, while addressing a press conference BHU, vice-chancellor, Sudhir Kumar Jain informed about the new BHU alumni portal - alumni.bhu.ac.in. It has been designed with the objective to connect with their alumni base in an efficient way to organise, manage and maintain relationships with them. He also listed a few of the new initiatives taken by the university during the course of the past year.

Also Read: DU PG Admissions through CUET from 2023: Executive Council