BHU UG Admission 2022: BA First Merit List released, Check at bhuonline.in

BHU Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University has released the first merit list for BA Admissions. The merit list is available in the candidate login. Students who completed the registration process for the BHU UG Admissions 2022 can visit the official website of the university to check the first merit list.

Candidates must note that the merit list has been released for the BA Social Science, BA Shastri, and BA Arts programmes.

The announcement regarding the declaration of the first merit list was made in a tweet by the university. The BHU First Merit Lisy for UG admissions consists of the cutoff marks for each subject and category based on which admissions will be conducted.

Candidates who applied for admission to the UG programmes at BHU Can visit the official website - bhuonline.in ton check the first merit list. Candidates can also check the merit list through the link available here.

How to check BHU First Merit List 2022

Bhu BA Programme first merit list is available on the official website of Banaras Hindu University. Candidates can follow the steps available here to check the BHU BA First Merit List 2022.

Step 1: Visit the BHU official website

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link provided

Step 3: Enter the login credentials - Application ID and Password

Step 4: Click on the merit list link and download the same for further reference

Banaras Hindu University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2022 scores. Only those who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams are eligible to apply for admissions.

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Result 2022 (OUT): NTA Releases ICAR AIEEA PG Result at icar.nta.ac.in