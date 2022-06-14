Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admit Card Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card has been announced on the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga (LNMU). Students who have registered for the Bihar B.ed examinations can visit the login link provided on the website to download the admit card. Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2022.

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exams. To download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Email ID and Password in the link provided. The Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 admit card will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, exam centre name and address, exam details, reporting time to the exam centre etc.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates can also download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card through the direct link provided here.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card Login

Steps to download Bohar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card

Bihar B.ED CET 2022 Admit Card has been announced by the officials for the exams scheduled to be conducted next week. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar B.Ed CET official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the Login link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the Email ID and Password

Step 4: The Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5 : Download the Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card for further reference

Also Read: VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released at viteee.vit.ac.in, Know How To Access