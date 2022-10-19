Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Results Declared at bbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar BBOSE June 2022 Results 2022: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has released the Bihar BBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results for the June 2022 session Examination. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link available on the official website - bbose.org.

To check the Bihar BBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 candidates are required to enter the required credentials in the result link available on the homepage. The Bihar BBOSE 10th and 12th June 2022 Session Examination will contain the candidate details along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

Candidates can visit the official website or click on the BBOSE Result direct link given on this page to check the examination results. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the Bohar BBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Bihar BBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

How to check Bihar BBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022

The Bihar BBOSE 10th and 12th Results are available on the official website. To check the results students can click on the link available online and enter the required login credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar BBOSE Official website

Step 2: Click on the Result section on the side panel

Step 3: Click on Result Of First Examination June 2022 link

Step 4: Select the Result Type and Class and Enter the Roll Number, Date of Birth, Exam Centre Code, Accreditationcode, Mobile Number and Email ID in the result link

Step 5: Download the Bihar BBOSE 10th and 12th Results for further reference

Details Given on the Bihar BBOSE Result Scorecard

The Bihar BBOSE Class 10 and 12 Scorecard will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subject Details

Marks Secured

Qualifying status

