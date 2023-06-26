Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Ends Today, Check What can be Edited Here

Bihar Board Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the correction facility for BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 today on June 26, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the necessary changes in the particular fields can visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com
Candidates need to login with their school code, candidate's name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window to edit the details in their BSEB class 10th dummy registration cards for the academic year 2024. They can also click on the link provided below.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction - Direct Link (Click Here)
Check the official Tweet below:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Annual_Exam_2024 #Dummy_Registration_Card pic.twitter.com/49k1bhZx5O— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 20, 2023
What can be edited in the BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024?
Candidates are allowed to modify the required details given below:
Spelling error in the name of candidates and their parent's name
Photograph
Religion
Gender
Nationality
Subjects opted for the class 10th exam
Caste
Date of birth
How to modify the BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 online?
Candidates who want to make the required modifications in their class 10th dummy registration card for the year 2024 can follow the steps that are mentioned below:
- Step 1: Visit the official portal of the BSEB board - secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Step 2: Now, click on the candidate registration card correction link available on the homepage
- Step 3: Login using the necessary details such as school code, candidate's name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window
- Step 4: After this, modify the required changes and then click on submit button
- Step 5: Download it for future use
