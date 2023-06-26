  1. Home
  3. Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Ends Today, Check What can be Edited Here

Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Ends Today, Check What can be Edited Here

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar Board will end the correction facility for BSEB 10th dummy registration cards today, June 26. Candidates can make the required changes at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 12:46 IST
Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024
Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024

Bihar Board Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the correction facility for BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 today on June 26, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who want to make the necessary changes in the particular fields can visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Candidates need to login with their school code, candidate's name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window to edit the details in their BSEB class 10th dummy registration cards for the academic year 2024. They can also click on the link provided below.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official Tweet below:

