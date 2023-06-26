MAH CET LLB 3 year CAP Counselling Registration 2023 Commences, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the counselling registration process for the MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP) from today, June 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates coming from Maharashtra state (MS) and Outside Maharashtra state (OMS) can register themselves for MAH 3-year LLB counselling by visiting the official website - llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the counselling registration form is July 3, 2023. Candidates are also informed that the college option form-filling schedule will be communicated to the registered candidates very soon.

In order to complete the registration process, candidates are required to upload the necessary documents along with the online CAP application form. They can apply for the MAH CET 3-year LLB counselling by clicking on the direct link provided below.

MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Schedule

Candidates who are interested in the Maha State Cell 3-Year LLB CAP counselling process can check the dates in the table below:

Events Dates MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 Counselling registration for MS/OMS candidates From June 26 to July 3, 2023 MAH CET LLB 3-Year CAP Counselling registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC From June 26 to July 11, 2023 E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in Application forms by the e-verification Team July 5, 2023 E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC Candidates July 15, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling registration form 2023 online?

Interested candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the counselling registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maha State Cell - llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the new candidate registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and upload the required documents as asked

Step 4: Go through the entire application form and print a hardcopy of the MAH CET counselling form for future use

