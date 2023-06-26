FMGE June 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

FMGE June Session 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June session exam 2023 today, June 26, in online mode. Candidates who want to edit their application form and are yet to modify can do it latest by today at the official websites - natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.

According to the dates given in the information brochure, any information/documents can be edited except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. The FMGE June session exam will be conducted on July 30. Registered candidates are advised to make the necessary modifications before the final deadline, as no further extensions will be provided by the officials.

FMGE June 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to edit the FMGE June session application form 2023?

Candidates who want to make the changes in their admission application form can go through the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official portals- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the FMGE tab available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the direct application link given and login using the required details

Step 4: Edit the application form by modifying the fields

Step 5: Cross-check the newly edited details and then click on the submit

Step 6: Download the FMGE June 2023 correction form and print a hardcopy for future use

FMGE June 2023 Session Helpdesk

If in case, any candidates find difficulty related to the submission of the application form/ refund of failed transactions or payment gateway-related issues, they can contact the officials at the below-given mobile numbers.

Helpline Number 022-61087595 Helpline Portal The portal can be accessed through applicant login after registering an application for FMGE June 2023 Official Website natboard.edu.in

