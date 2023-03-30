Bihar Board 12 Compartment Exam Registrations to Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the registration window for Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2023 today, March 30, in online mode. Earlier the deadline for submitting the BSEB Inter Compartment exam 2023 registration form was March 27, but later the deadline was extended for the next three days. Those students who are appearing for the Bihar Board Intermediate compartment exam 2023 can fill out the registration form through the BSEB's official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students can complete the BSEB Inter compartment applications by entering all the necessary details in the registration form and submitting the prescribed fees. Students will have to register for the subject they want to appear for in the compartmental exams. They can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process for BSEB class 12 compartment examinations 2023.

Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

The Bihar Board announced the BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 on March 21, 2023, in online mode. As per the official data released, the overall pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 12 2023 was 83.70%. Whereas a total of 10,91,948 students qualified for the Bihar Intermediate examinations out of 13 lakh students who have appeared in the board exams this year.

Steps to Fill out the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Form

Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process for the Bihar Board Class 12 compartmental exam 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the Bihar Board (BSEB) official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Look for the link that reads, Compartment Special Form 2023

Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. username and password on the registration portal

Step 4: Fill out the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam registration form and make the online payment of the specified fees.

Step 5: Go through all the details in the application form carefully

Step 6: Click on the final submission button to complete the BSEB 12 Compartment registrations

