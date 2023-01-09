Bihar Board BSEB Inter Exam Registration 2024 Date With Late Fee Extended Till Jan 16, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar BSEB Intermediate Registration 2024: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline with late fee payment for Bihar board class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2024. Students can now register for BSEB Class 11 exam 2024 with late fee till January 16, 2023. They can fill up the Bihar BSEB intermediate exam form 2024 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board through its official Twitter handle stated that “Online registration of 11th class students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will now be done with late fee in the extended period till 16.01.2023. In this way, the heads of educational institutions will ensure to register the left out students of their institutions by 16.01.2023."

BSEB Inter Registration 2024 Tweet

How To Register for Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate Annual Exam 2024?

Interested students will have to register for BSEB Inter annual exam in online mode. Those whose fee has not been deposited by their educational institution even after online registration has to complete their the same by depositing the specified fee by Jan 16. Check steps below to know how to register for

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link.

3rd Step - Enter the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee.

4th Step - Also, verify the details carefully and click on the submit button.

5th Step - Now, download and take a printout of the application form.

In case of any issue, while registering for BSEB Intermediate Annual Exams 2024, students or respective school faculty can contact on the helpline number 0612-2230039. Earlier, BSEB had extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Inter Annual Exam 2024 with a late fee till January 7, 2023.

