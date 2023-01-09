Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Releases, Download BSEB Matric Hall Ticket at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: As per the updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2023. The respective school principals can download the Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download BSEB Matric admit card 2023.

The board has instructed the school authorities to download, sign and distribute the Bihar board 10 admit card 2023 to students till January 15, 2023. The Bihar Board practical examinations will be conducted on January 19 and 21, 2023. The BSEB class 10 board exams 2023 will be held from February 14 to 22.

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar Board Class 10 Dates 2023

Events Dates BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2023 November 6, 2022 Correction facility in BSEB 10th dummy admit card November 6 to 18, 2022 Last date to download BSEB Matric admit card January 15, 2023 Bihar board Class 10th exam February 14 to 22, 2023

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023?

The final BSEB 10th admit card 2023 can be downloaded at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and secondary.biharboardonline.com. The respective school principals will have to download the BSEB Matric admit card 2023. They can go through the steps for complete information -

1st Step - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the notification - Bihar Board 10 admit card 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter user ID and password.

4th Step - Now, submit the details.

5th Step - Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step p Take a print out, sign it and distribute the students.

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2023

All those students appearing for board exams must have to carry their BSEB Matric admit card 2023 to their exam halls. The Bihar Board class 10 exams will be conducted in 2 shifts - 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:45 to 5 PM. As per the past trends, the Bihar board exam results 2023 for class 10 will be announced in March. Earlier, the BSEB released the class 12th admit card for practical examinations on January 4, 2023.

