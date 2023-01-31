Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 From Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Bihar School Examination Board will commence the Class 12 exam 2023 from tomorrow- February 1, 2023. Students will be appearing for the Mathematics and Hindi exam tomorrow. Those who are going to appear in the Bihar board class 12 exam 2023 must follow the protocols prescribed by the concerned authorities. They can check out the exam day guidelines below.

As per the official schedule, the Bihar BSEB Class 12 exam 2023 will be held in two shifts tomorrow. The Mathematics exam will be held in the 1st sitting i.e. from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm whereas, the Hindi exam will be conducted in the 2nd sitting between 1:45 pm and 5:00 pm. Students must carry the BSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 into the examination hall. Without this, no one shall be granted entry in the hall. They can download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

The authorities will conduct the BSEB Class 12 exam 2023 tomorrow- February 1, 2023. Those who are going to appear for the exam must follow the below-mentioned exam day guidelines-

Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the beginning of the exam.

They must carry the BSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Without this, no personal shall be granted entry into the exam hall.

They must not carry any prohibited items like cheat paper, or electronic devices to the exam hall.

Students can carry stationery items like pen, pencil and blue or black ink pen.

No one will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the completion of the exam.

Those who fail to adhere to the strict guidelines will be disqualified for the upcoming exam.

How Many Students Appearing for Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023?

As per the reports, it is expected that a total of 13,18,227 will appear for the BSEB Class 12 exam 2023. Out of this, 6,36,432 are girls and 6,81,795 are boys. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2023 will be held in 1,464 centres across the state from February 1 to 11. The Bihar Board has also generated a unique ID for the students going to appear in the exams.

Also Read: CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 Practice Paper Out, Download at cbseacademic.nic.in, Get direct link here