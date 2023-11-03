Bihar Board Matric Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Dummy admit card for Bihar Board class 10th annual exam 2024 today, November 3, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the BSEB 10th exams for the academic session 2024 can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

As per the official notice, the Bihar Board class 10th dummy admit card 2024 will be made available to download by the candidates on the website till November 14, 2023. The officials also informed that, if an error is found in the BSEB 10th dummy admit card, then the student himself will correct that error and provide a copy (photocopy) of it with his signature to his school head for correction, on the basis of which the school head will update the above details of the student online. The error will be corrected.

What can be edited in the BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2024?

As per the provided information, the below-mentioned details can be edited in the Bihar Board class 10th dummy admit card 2024.

Correction in the spelling of the candidate's name

Error in the spelling of the candidate's parent's name

Aadhaar number

Gender

Category

Subject

Marital status

Date of birth

Photograph and signature of the candidate

How to download the BSEB Matric Dummy Admit Card 2024?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the BSEB Class 10th Dummy admit card 2024 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the dummy admit card available

Step 3: Enter the necessary details such as registration number and date of birth in the provided space

Step 4: The BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

