GSEB SSC 2024 Registrations Underway, Check Steps To Register Here

Gujarat SSC 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the registration process for the GSEB class 10 board examination 2024 for regular candidates in online mode. Students appearing for the GSEB SSC exam 2024 can fill out the registration form through the official website - gseb.org.

As per the released notification, the last date to submit the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2024 applications is November 11, 2023, (till midnight). All types (Regular, Repeater, Special, GSOS Regular and GSOS Repeater) students of Class 10 and Sanskrit Pratham will have to fill out the application forms for the March 2024 public examination after paying the required fees in online mode only. They are advised to read all the important instructions carefully before applying for the GSEB SSC 2024 board exams.

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the GSEB SSC exam 2024 registration form online?

Students who are appearing for the Gujarat Board class 10th board exam 2024 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete their registrations online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat board - gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the SSC exam registration tab available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the details to register and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form and make the payment of the fees

Step 5: Download the GSEB SSC 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

