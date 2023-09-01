Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2023 UGMAC Free Exit Option Window Closes Today

Bihar NEET UG Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the exit option facility for round 1 NEET UG counselling today, September 1, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the round 1 counselling process and wish to exit the counselling round can visit the official website for further details.

According to the notification released, candidates who have been admitted in the first counselling round or have opted for upgradation and have their documents verified at the reporting centre can use the free exit option. Those using the fee exit option will be given the opportunity to fill out fresh choices for round 2. It must however be noted that those who were allotted a seat in the first round but were unable to get theur documents verified will be exited automatically.

The exit option is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Those taking the choices filled by those taking the free exit will be considered null and void under the first round. Bihar NEET UG counselling round 2 choice filling will begin on September 4, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Free Exit Option

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to use the free exit option after round 1 counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Step 2: Click on the Bihar NEET UGMAC-2023 counselling portal

Step 3: Login using the email ID and password

Step 4: Click on the free exit option

