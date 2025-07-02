Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Last Date Tomorrow 3rd, July, Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: BCECEB has started the round 1 DCECE 2025 PE counselling process on June 27, 2025. On the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the link for the DCECE PE choice filling 2025 has been activated by the authorities. Filling out the DCECE Polytechnic counseling will include choosing a seat, completing basic information, and reporting to the designated institution for admission.

After passing the DCECE exam, candidates need to sign up for the counseling process. Two rounds of DCECE 2025 counseling will be held by the authority, followed by a mop-up round. After being given a seat during the DCECE counseling, candidates must finish the document verification process in order to be admitted. This website now shows the most recent DCECE counseling dates.