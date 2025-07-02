Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Last Date Tomorrow 3rd, July, Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: BCECEB has started the round 1 DCECE 2025 PE counselling process on June 27, 2025. On the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the link for the DCECE PE choice filling 2025 has been activated by the authorities. Filling out the DCECE Polytechnic counseling will include choosing a seat, completing basic information, and reporting to the designated institution for admission.
After passing the DCECE exam, candidates need to sign up for the counseling process. Two rounds of DCECE 2025 counseling will be held by the authority, followed by a mop-up round. After being given a seat during the DCECE counseling, candidates must finish the document verification process in order to be admitted. This website now shows the most recent DCECE counseling dates.
Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Procedure
To find out more about the DCECE 2025 counseling process, candidates can consult the steps.
-
Registration: Candidates must finish the registration in order to take part in the DCECE 2025 counseling. Name, registration number, and birthdate must be entered while registering for DCECE counseling. Proceed to complete the selection.
-
Filling in the Choices Candidates must lock their selections based on their preferences after completing the registration process. They are asked to make thoughtful selections because their locked choices determine which seats they will be assigned. In the next rounds, they will also be qualified for seat upgrades. Thus, the arrangement of the institutes needs to be carefully considered.
-
Locking of Completed Choices: Following completion of the choices, candidates must lock their selections to verify them.
-
Seat allocation is determined by the merit list, category, candidate-locked selections, and seat availability. Following each round of DCECE counseling 2025, candidates can download their seat allocation letters.
-
Payment of Admission cost: In order to pay the admission cost, candidates must present a demand note for Rs 1000 made payable to the principal of the relevant polytechnic.
Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Documents Required
-
Copy of downloaded Application form (Part A & B)
-
DCECE 2025 admit card
-
DCECE 2025 Rank Card
-
Passport-sized photograph (6 copies)
-
10th Board Certificate /Matric/equivalent Certificate & Admit Card
-
Copy of allotment letter (3 copies)
-
Aadhaar card for ID Proof.
-
School Leaving Certificate
-
Caste certificate
-
Character certificate
-
Residential proof by natives of Bihar
-
Refugee certificate (if applicable)
DCECE Counselling - Seat Matrix
|
Polytechnics Name
|
Total No. of Seats (Tentative)
|
Government Polytechnics (GP)
|
10752
|
Government Women Polytechnics (GWP)
|
480
|
Private Polytechnics
|
1500
