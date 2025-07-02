Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Last Date Tomorrow 3rd, July, Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: The BCECEB has commenced Bihar Polytechnic (DCECE 2025 PE) Round 1 counselling on June 27, 2025. Prior to being assigned a seat, having their documents verified, and paying the admission price, candidates must register, fill out, and lock their choices.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 2, 2025, 15:45 IST
Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025
Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025
Register for Result Updates

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: BCECEB has started the round 1 DCECE 2025 PE counselling process on June 27, 2025. On the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the link for the DCECE PE choice filling 2025 has been activated by the authorities. Filling out the DCECE Polytechnic counseling will include choosing a seat, completing basic information, and reporting to the designated institution for admission.

 After passing the DCECE exam, candidates need to sign up for the counseling process. Two rounds of DCECE 2025 counseling will be held by the authority, followed by a mop-up round. After being given a seat during the DCECE counseling, candidates must finish the document verification process in order to be admitted. This website now shows the most recent DCECE counseling dates.

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Procedure

To find out more about the DCECE 2025 counseling process, candidates can consult the steps.

  • Registration: Candidates must finish the registration in order to take part in the DCECE 2025 counseling. Name, registration number, and birthdate must be entered while registering for DCECE counseling. Proceed to complete the selection.

  • Filling in the Choices Candidates must lock their selections based on their preferences after completing the registration process. They are asked to make thoughtful selections because their locked choices determine which seats they will be assigned. In the next rounds, they will also be qualified for seat upgrades. Thus, the arrangement of the institutes needs to be carefully considered.

  • Locking of Completed Choices: Following completion of the choices, candidates must lock their selections to verify them.

  • Seat allocation is determined by the merit list, category, candidate-locked selections, and seat availability. Following each round of DCECE counseling 2025, candidates can download their seat allocation letters.

  • Payment of Admission cost: In order to pay the admission cost, candidates must present a demand note for Rs 1000 made payable to the principal of the relevant polytechnic.

Related Stories

Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Documents Required

  • Copy of downloaded Application form (Part A & B)

  • DCECE 2025 admit card

  • DCECE 2025 Rank Card

  • Passport-sized photograph (6 copies)

  • 10th Board Certificate /Matric/equivalent Certificate & Admit Card

  • Copy of allotment letter (3 copies)

  • Aadhaar card for ID Proof.

  • School Leaving Certificate

  • Caste certificate

  • Character certificate

  • Residential proof by natives of Bihar

  • Refugee certificate (if applicable)

DCECE Counselling - Seat Matrix

Polytechnics Name

Total No. of Seats (Tentative)

Government Polytechnics (GP)

10752

Government Women Polytechnics (GWP)

480

Private Polytechnics

1500

Also Read:

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card OUT at bseh.org.in, Download Hall Ticket Here

ACPDC Merit List 2025 Released: Download Provisional List for First Year Diploma at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in, link here

PSEB Punjab Board Class 1st to 12th Subject Wise Syllabus Released at pseb.ac.in, Check Here

Tamil Nadu Water Bell Break Initiative in Schools, Details Here

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News