Bihar School Holiday List 2024: BSEB Issues Clarification on Rumors; Separate List for General, Urdu Schools

Bihar School Holiday List 2024: The Bihar Education Department recently published the Bihar School Holiday List 2024. It has been observed that there are some rumors making rounds on social media platforms. Due to this, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a clarification stating that there are no changes in the number of holidays this year. Also, schools have always remained open to celebrate the birth anniversaries of great personalities.

As per the Bihar School Holiday List 2024, the summer holidays in the state will be of 30 days unlike the 20 days previous year from April 15, 2024, to May 15, 2024. All school authorities including heads, faculty, and other staff have to remain present in schools during the summer vacation.

Bihar School Holiday List 2024 Prepared by Education Department

The official notification of the education department reads, ‘’The holiday table for the year 2024 has been prepared by the education department. The basic principle behind making the holiday table is that all the holidays in the school have been decided by looking at the government holidays fixed for the year 2024 by the general administration department.’’

BSEB Clarifies Separate Lists for Urdu And General Schools

Education Department has also clarified that all government, state, and minority-aided schools (covering primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels) will adhere to the same calendar. And, Urdu primary, middle, and higher secondary schools (including maktabs) will have a weekly holiday on Friday. However, these schools will be open on Sundays.

Bihar School Holiday List 2024: Check Major Clarifications Here

Check out the mandatory information below:

Like in past years, there is no change in overall holidays at all.

There are rumors that holidays are not being provided on birth anniversaries of great men. It should be clarified that in previous years too, schools have always remained open to celebrate birth anniversaries.

Talking about other anniversaries, they are falling during summer holidays so there is no point in mentioning them separately. Schools will remain closed on these days.

Bihar school summer vacation timings have been changed in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: School Holiday in Telangana Announced for Nov 29, and 30 Due to Assembly Elections