BITS Collaborates with One Health Trust To Launch PhD Programme in Data Sciences For Global Health

BITS Ph.D. Programme: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) and Washington-based One Health Trust have joined hands to collaboratively launch a Ph.D. programme in Data Sciences for Global Health. The applications for the doctoral programme have started and will continue till March 31, 2023. However, the first cohort will begin coursework in July 2023.

As per the official release, the programme aims to train graduates and postgraduates on current global health issues and cutting-edge research methodology, with rigorous fieldwork and data analysis. However, the full-time interdisciplinary degree will provide advanced education in global health, as well as expertise in qualitative and statistical/quantitative skills

Application for Ph.D. programme in Data Sciences for Global Health- Direct Link (Available Now)

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

As per the release, Qualified applicants will be accepted from all geographic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds, with no age restriction. Students will be attending the courses and conducting research at both BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, and the Nimai Valley Center of the One Health Trust.

Furthermore, the faculty has vast research experience in infectious disease dynamics; antimicrobial resistance; vaccines and immunization; environmental health; gender, equity, and livelihoods; health and development; health systems; and economics.

Who is Suitable for Ph.D. Programme in Data Sciences For Global Health?

G Sundar, senior professor, director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, said, “The rigorous research and data analysis expertise of OHT will serve to greatly strengthen data-driven public health policy in the country, and thus raise the levels of overall well-being”.

"This program is ideal for students who are seeking new roles as public health data scientists in government, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations in the public health and biomedical fields and working professionals already employed in such organizations who would like to use data more effectively to advance their missions”. he added.

