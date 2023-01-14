BITSAT 2023: Exam Dates To Release Soon at bitsadmission.com, Check Details Here

BITSAT 2023: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, will soon announce the BITSAT 2023 examinations on the official website. Candidates who are appearing for the BITSAT 2023 to get admission into various engineering (B.Tech) courses offered by BITS Pilani will be able to register by filling up the BITSAT 2023 application form through the official website- bitsadmission.com.

However, the BITSAT 2023 will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours. The BITSAT 2023 entrance examination will consist of four sections including Physics, Chemistry, Logical Reasoning, English proficiency, and Mathematics or Biology. As per the recent updates, the BITSAT 2023 will contain a total of 130 MCQs based on the NCERT syllabus.

BITSAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the BITSAT 2023 to get admission into various B.Tech programmes need to meet the below-given eligibility criteria to secure their admissions at BITS Pilani.

Candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in aggregate including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (If they have opted for Mathematics in BITSAT), or they have scored a minimum of 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (If they have taken Biology in BITSAT) in their Class 12th examination, with at least 60% marks in each subject i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Mathematics.

BITSAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are eligible and are preparing for BITSAT 2023 can go through the below-given table to know the BITSAT 2023 exam pattern.

Subjects Number of Questions Physics 30 Chemistry 30 Logical Reasoning English Proficiency 20 10 Mathematics 40 Total No. of Questions 130

BITSAT 2023 Marking Scheme

As per the recent updates, each question in the BITSAT 2023 will carry 3 marks, and there will be (-1) negative marking for each incorrect answer. However, no marks will be awarded for not attempting the questions. Whereas, the computer will not allow students to choose more than one correct answer in the objective-type questions.

