BITSAT Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Till April 15, Check Application Fee Here

BITSAT Registration 2023 deadline has been extended to April 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at bitsadmission.com. Check the application fee here

Updated: Apr 10, 2023 13:01 IST
BITSAT Registration 2023 Last Date: As per the latest updates, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) has extended the application deadline for BITS Admission Test (BITSAT). Now, eligible candidates can apply for the test till April 15, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com for registration purposes. However, candidates must apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

According to the schedule, the authorities will open the application edit window between April 16 and 20, 2023. Candidates will be allotted centers on April 26, 2023. Further, they will be able to download their from May 10, 2023, till their exam date. The authorities will conduct the BITSAT Session 1 test from May 21 to 26, 2023.

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2023- Click Here (PDF File)

BITSAT Application Fee 2023

Fee Payment Details

Indian and Kathmandu Centers

Dubai Center

Male

Female

Male

Female

Only 1st Session

Rs 3,400

Rs 2,900

Rs 7,000

Rs 7,000

Both 1st and 2nd Session

Rs 5,400

Rs 4,400

Rs 9,000

Rs 9,000

BITSAT Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for BITSAT 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test till April 15, 2023. can give preferences of the BITSAT Exam Center, the Day, and the slot of their convenience to take the test. Check the steps to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BITSAT registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered details

Step 5: Upload documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

BITSAT Exam 

Candidates must note that BITSAT 2023 will be conducted in two different sessions (session-1 and session-2); therefore, a candidate may appear a maximum of two times in BITSAT. A candidate may appear either in session-1, session-2, or both.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
