BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023-24 syllabus revised, check subject-wise marks distribution here

BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2023-24: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has revised the syllabus for class 10th students. They revised BSE Odisha Madhyama syllabus has been released online at the official website: bseodisha.ac.in. The revised syllabus has been released for these subjects: English, Mathematics, VOD, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Prayogatmaka Sanskruta (Paper III), Odia and Sanskruta Sahityam.

They can download the latest BSE Odisha 10th syllabus 2023-24 pdf here on this page too. Earlier, the board released the question pattern, distribution of marks and assessment pattern for the academic session 2023-24. The academic session for 2023-24 has already started in April and will end in March 2024.

Odisha Madhyama Syllabus 2024 PDF

Students can download their subject-wise revised syllabus of Odisha class 10th pdf from below:

BSE Odisha Syllabus 2023-24 Download PDF Here

Odisha BSE Matric Exam Pattern 2024

The pattern of questions with mark distribution is given below. Students can also download the pattern of questions with the distribution of marks PDF from below:

Subjects BSE 10th Question Pattern Marks Distribution First Language Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Second Language Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Mathematics Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Hindi Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Physical Science and Life Science Objective Paper (25 MCQs) Subjective Paper (3 Questions) Objective Paper (25 MCQs) Subjective Paper (3 Questions) Objective Paper (25 Marks) Subjective Paper (25 Marks) Objective Paper (25 Marks) Subjective Paper ((25 Marks)) Third Language Theory Paper (2 Questions) Practical Paper (2 Questions) Theory Paper: 20 Marks

Practical Paper: 80 Marks

