  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023-24 syllabus revised, check subject-wise marks distribution here

BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023-24 syllabus revised, check subject-wise marks distribution here

Odisha Matric exam syllabus 2024: BSE Odisha has released the revised class 10th syllabus 2023-24 for Madhyama. Students can download the Odisha BSE syllabus 2024 pdf online at bseodisha.ac.in. Get download link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 11:52 IST
BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023-24 syllabus revised
BSE Odisha Matric exam 2023-24 syllabus revised

BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2023-24: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has revised the syllabus for class 10th students. They revised BSE Odisha Madhyama syllabus has been released online at the official website: bseodisha.ac.in. The revised syllabus has been released for these subjects: English, Mathematics, VOD, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Prayogatmaka Sanskruta (Paper III), Odia and Sanskruta Sahityam. 

They can download the latest BSE Odisha 10th syllabus 2023-24 pdf here on this page too. Earlier, the board released the question pattern, distribution of marks and assessment pattern for the academic session 2023-24. The academic session for 2023-24 has already started in April and will end in March 2024.

Odisha Madhyama Syllabus 2024 PDF

Students can download their subject-wise revised syllabus of Odisha class 10th pdf from below: 

BSE Odisha Syllabus 2023-24

Download PDF Here

Odisha BSE Matric Exam Pattern 2024 

The pattern of questions with mark distribution is given below. Students can also download the pattern of questions with the distribution of marks PDF from below: 

Subjects 

BSE 10th Question Pattern 

Marks Distribution

First Language

Objective Paper (50 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (5 Questions)

Objective Paper (50 Marks)

Subjective Paper (50 Marks)

Second Language 

Objective Paper (50 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (5 Questions)

Objective Paper (50 Marks)

Subjective Paper (50 Marks)

Mathematics

Objective Paper (50 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (5 Questions)

Objective Paper (50 Marks)

Subjective Paper (50 Marks)

Hindi

Objective Paper (50 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (5 Questions)

Objective Paper (50 Marks)

Subjective Paper (50 Marks)

Physical Science and Life Science 

Objective Paper (25 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (3 Questions)

Objective Paper (25 MCQs)

Subjective Paper (3 Questions)

Objective Paper (25 Marks)

Subjective Paper (25 Marks)

Objective Paper (25 Marks)

Subjective Paper ((25 Marks))

Third Language 

Theory Paper (2 Questions)

Practical Paper (2 Questions)

Theory Paper: 20 Marks
Practical Paper: 80 Marks

Also Read: BSE Odisha Matric Exam, Assessment Pattern 2024 Releases, Check Subject-wise class 10th Marks Distribution
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023