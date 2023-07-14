BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Released; Download Till July 19

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th dummy registration card today: July 14, 2023. Candidates who registered for the matriculation annual exams 2024 can download the Bihar Board dummy registration card 2024 on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the login information.
As per the official notification, students can download the BSEB 10th registration card 2024 till July 19, 2023. After downloading the dummy registration card, students must check out the details mentioned on it carefully. In case of discrepancies, they must contact the school authorities for making corrections by July 19, 2023.
Bihar Board Dummy Registration Card 2024
Check Out Official Tweet Here
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Annual_Exam_2024 pic.twitter.com/t9mWC2Q7ZB— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 14, 2023
What Details Can be Edited in BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024?
Check out the mandatory information that can be corrected below:
- Student's Name
- Parent’s Name or photograph
- Date of Birth
- Caste
- Religion
- Nationality
- Gender
- Subject
- Marital Status
Candidates must note that the modifications can be done by School Head only.
How to Make Corrections in Bihar Board Dummy Registration Card 2024?
School heads can follow the below instructions to make corrections in the 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024:
Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the dummy registration card link
Step 3: Log in with school code, student name, father's name, and date of birth, Step 4: Now, submit the login details
Step 5: The BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Make necessary modifications and save them
Whom to Contact If Discrepancy Arises while downloading the BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024?
If any student faces any issues or difficulty in downloading the dummy registration card, they can contact the committee on the helpline number: 0612-2232074.
Also Read: Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration Starts, check last date to apply here
