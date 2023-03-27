BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Application Form Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB 12th Compartment exam registration window today - March 27, 2023. The board began the application process for the Bihar 12th Compartment exam on March 23, 2023. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks in the Bihar 12th exams can apply to appear for the Bihar Board Intermediate compartment exam 2023.

The link for candidates to apply for the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can complete the BSEB 12th compartment applications by entering the required details in the application form and submitting the requisite fees.

Bihar Board announced the BSEB 12th Result 2023 on March 21, 2023. According to the data issued by the board, the overall pass percentage for Bihar 12th 2023 was 83.70%. A total of 10,91,948 students qualified the board exams out of the 13 lakh students who have appeared.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Applications - Click Here

How to apply for Bihar 12th Compartment Exam 2023

Candidates must note that the Bihar 12th compartment exam applications have to be submitted online mode. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam applications.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Compartment Exam website

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 compartment exam application link

Step 3: Enter the User Name and Password in the link given

Step 4: Enter the required details and select the subjects to appear for

Step 5: Submit the BSEB 12th Compartment exam application fee and click on the final submission

Candidates who were unable to secure the required marks can appear for the compartment exams to improve their exam scores. The results of the BSEB 12th compartment exams will be announced by the board officials shortly after the compartment exams are conducted. Candidates can keep visiting this page for regular updates on the Bihar Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023.

