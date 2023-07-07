BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window to Close on July 10, Check Details Here

  1. Home
BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: Bihar Board will close the correction window for BSEB intermediate registration card 2024 on July 10, 2023. Respective school heads can make the necessary changes at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 17:46 IST
BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board will close the correction window for Bihar Board intermediate dummy registration card 2024 on July 10, 2023. The board officials issued the revised second dummy registration card to the students after rectifying the error in the first registration card for the students who are appearing in the BSEB Inter board exams 2024.

According to the notification released, the last date for students to make changes to their dummy registration card 2024 is July 10, 2023. In order to make the required changes, students need to contact their school heads. The link for downloading the BSEB 2024 dummy registration card is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Check the official tweet below:

What are the details that can be edited in the BSEB 12th second dummy registration card 2024

According to the released information, students can make the required changes in the particular fields that are given below:

  • Spelling error in the name of the student, his/her parent's name
  • Photograph
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Caste
  • Nationality
  • Religion
  • Marital status
  • Subjects

How to modify BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024 online?

The link to modify the particular fields in the Bihar 12th dummy registration card is only accessible to the respective school heads. Students who are wishing to make corrections in the details need to contact the school heads. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar board: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the dummy registration card link available

Step 3: Login using the details college code, student name, father's name, and date of birth, then click on submit

Step 4: Do the necessary changes in the registration card and print a hardcopy of it for future use

What to do incase of any discrepancy in downloading the BSEB Inter 2nd dummy registration card 2024?

If any student faces any issues or difficulty in downloading the dummy registration card, there's no need to worry they can contact the officials on the given helpline number: 0612-2230039.

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 releases, DU UG classes to commence from Aug 16

