[Official] Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Released by BSEB, Check Latest Update Here

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: As per the latest update, the Bihar Board result date for Intermediate students has been released. As per the date announced, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 will be announced today - March 21 at 2 PM. According to media reports, a total of 13 lakh students who have appeared board exam held in February 2023 can check their BSEB 12 result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) issued an official notification, confirming the date and time for the declaration of BSEB Intermediate results 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce. This time too, it is expected that Bihar Board 12 result 2023 will be announced in a press conference. Post declaration, the result of Bihar Board will be made available online on the official website.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed Official Tweet

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

The BSEB has announced the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 date and time today. Check the table below to know complete details -

Events Date and Time BSEB 12 Result Date March 21, 2023 Bihar Board Inter Result Time 2 PM

Where to check Bihar Board 12 Result 2023?

The BSEB 12 result date and time have been announced today. On the day of the release of Bihar Board 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online to check the same. Although, as per the trend of the last few years, after the declaration of the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 online, the official website tends to suffer from technical problems and glitches. Keeping that in mind, Bihar Board 12th results will be made available via SMS as well.

How To Check Bihar Board 12 Result 2023?

BSEB releases the results for all three streams - Bihar Board Science, Arts, and Commerce in online mode. Students have to use the required login credentials to check their BSEB 12 result 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to check Bihar Board Inter result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 12th result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

5th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.

