    BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates (OUT): Check Bihar Board 1st, 2nd Year Schedule at secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Bihar Board DPEd 2022 Exam Dates (OUT): BSEB has announced the exam dates for BSEB DPEd for 1st and 2nd year in online mode. Candidates can download the Bihar Board DPEd admit card in online mode at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check complete schedule here

    Updated: Dec 26, 2022 12:59 IST
    BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates (OUT)
    BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates (OUT)

    BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd). Students can check BSEB DPEd 1st and 2nd year exam dates at the official website as well as here on this page. According to the schedule, the BSEB DPEd exams will begin on January 3, 2023 with history and principles of physical education in the morning shift for first-year students.

    Students must note that the first shift will begin from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be held between 2 to 5 PM. Along with the exam dates, the board has also released the BSEB DPEd admit card for 1st and 2nd Year at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Those appearing for the first and second-year exams will be able to download the BSEB DPEd admit card 2022 by using their user ID and password in the login window. 

    BSEB DPEd Exam Dates 2022 Tweet 

    Bihar Board DPEd 1st Year Exam Dates 

    Dates

    First shift

    Second shift

    January 3, 2023

    History and Principles of Physical Education

    Foundations of Physical Education

    January 4, 2023

    Basic Anatomy and Physiology

    Recreation and value education

    January 6, 2023

    Yoga education

    Health Education and environmental studies

    January 7, 2023

    Methods of physical education

    Adapted physical education and corrective exercises

    Bihar Board DPEd 2nd Year Exam Dates 

    Dates

    First shift

    Second shift

    January 9, 2023

    Sports training

    Child psychology and sociology

    January 10, 2023

    Information technology in physical education

    Youth leadership and social welfare

    January 11, 2023

    Sport injuries and rehabilitation

    Organisation and administration of physical education

    January 12, 2023

    Test and measurement in physical education

    Nutrition and naturopathy

    Bihar Board DPEd Admit Card 2022 

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the hall ticket of BSEB Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd) for 1st and 2nd year students. They will have to download Bihar Board DPEd admit card only in online mode from the official website. The officials will not send the admit card in any other mode. They will have to use their login credentials - ID and password to download the Bihar Board DPEd 2022 admit card. 

    Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Students Urge Board Officials to announce Exam Datesheet

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification