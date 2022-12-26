BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates (OUT): Check Bihar Board 1st, 2nd Year Schedule at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB DPEd 2022 Exam Dates: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd). Students can check BSEB DPEd 1st and 2nd year exam dates at the official website as well as here on this page. According to the schedule, the BSEB DPEd exams will begin on January 3, 2023 with history and principles of physical education in the morning shift for first-year students.

Students must note that the first shift will begin from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be held between 2 to 5 PM. Along with the exam dates, the board has also released the BSEB DPEd admit card for 1st and 2nd Year at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Those appearing for the first and second-year exams will be able to download the BSEB DPEd admit card 2022 by using their user ID and password in the login window.

Bihar Board DPEd 1st Year Exam Dates

Dates First shift Second shift January 3, 2023 History and Principles of Physical Education Foundations of Physical Education January 4, 2023 Basic Anatomy and Physiology Recreation and value education January 6, 2023 Yoga education Health Education and environmental studies January 7, 2023 Methods of physical education Adapted physical education and corrective exercises

Bihar Board DPEd 2nd Year Exam Dates

Dates First shift Second shift January 9, 2023 Sports training Child psychology and sociology January 10, 2023 Information technology in physical education Youth leadership and social welfare January 11, 2023 Sport injuries and rehabilitation Organisation and administration of physical education January 12, 2023 Test and measurement in physical education Nutrition and naturopathy

Bihar Board DPEd Admit Card 2022

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the hall ticket of BSEB Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd) for 1st and 2nd year students. They will have to download Bihar Board DPEd admit card only in online mode from the official website. The officials will not send the admit card in any other mode. They will have to use their login credentials - ID and password to download the Bihar Board DPEd 2022 admit card.

