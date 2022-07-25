BSEB Inter Admissions 2022: Application dates for Class 11 Admission Extended

BSEB 11th Admissions: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration process for the BSEB Inter Admissions 2022. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit the applications for the BSEB Inter Admissions has been extended to July 27, 2022.

Students who wish to apply for the admissions to BSEB Class 11 can visit the official website of the Bihar Online Facilitation System for Students to complete the applications. The applications for class 11 admissions are available on the official website - ofssbihar.in.

Who can apply for BSEB 11th Admissions

As per the details provided by the officials, students who have qualified the BSEB Matric exams from Bihar school Examination Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other state board are eligible for the class 11 admissions.

How to apply for BSEB 11th Admissions

Students are required to apply online through the Common Application Form available on the official website. When submitting the application forms, students must make sure that they enter all the required data in the application form given.

The Class 11 Admission application fee is also to be submitted online. Through the payment link available on the website. Candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 350/-.

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022

When submitting the applications students are also required to upload all the necessary certificates and documents in the online application form. Students are required to upload the class 10 certificates and marksheets along with category documents and other certificates.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Result 2022 Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Expected EAPCET Results Date and Time Here