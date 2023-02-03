    CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Announced, 29.25 Percent Candidates Qualify, Check Statistics Here

    CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 (OUT): ICAI has announced the result of CA Foundation for Dec session today. As per the statistics released, in ICAI CA foundation result, 29.25% of candidates qualified in December session. Check CA Foundation result statistics here

    Updated: Feb 3, 2023 17:55 IST
    CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Statistics, Pass Percentage
    ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation result 2022 for December session today - February 3. Candidates can check their CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 in online mode at icai.org. They will have to use their 6 digit roll number to check ICAI CA foundation result 2022 for December. 

    Along with the announcement of result, ICAI has also released the CA foundation pass percentage, total number of students and other statistics. As per the official notice released, in the ICAI CA foundation result Dec 2022 session, 29.25% of candidates qualified. A total of 126051 candidates have appeared for the exam, out of which 36864 passed in CA foundation Dec exam 2022.  

    ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Statistics 

    Particulars

    Male

    Female

    Total

    Number of candidates appeared

    68294

    57721

    126015

    Number of candidates passed

    20195

    16669

    36864

    CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Pass Percentage

    Male

    29.57%

    Female 

    28.88%

    Total

    29.25%

    ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2022 Statistics 

    Particulars

    Male

    Female

    Total

    Number of candidates appeared

    51111

    42618

    93729

    Number of candidates passed

    13043

    10650

    23693

    Pass percentage

    25.52

    24.99

    25.28

    How To Apply for Marks Verification for ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022? 

    If any candidates have finds any error or discrepancy, they can apply for verification of CA foundation result 2022 for Dec session. For marks verification of CA Foundation candidates must send their physical applications along with a requisite fee of Rs. 100/- to the following address by speed post or registered post -

    The Joint Secretary (Exams)
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan
    Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002

    What After ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022? 

    As per the updates, the candidates who have qualified in the CA Foundation level can register for the CA Intermediate course. The exam for CA Intermediate will be held in May 2023, registration for which has started from today at the ICAI exam website. Those, who have not cleared the CA Foundation level will have to appear for the exams in the next phase again. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
