CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Announced, 29.25 Percent Candidates Qualify, Check Statistics Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation result 2022 for December session today - February 3. Candidates can check their CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 in online mode at icai.org. They will have to use their 6 digit roll number to check ICAI CA foundation result 2022 for December.

Along with the announcement of result, ICAI has also released the CA foundation pass percentage, total number of students and other statistics. As per the official notice released, in the ICAI CA foundation result Dec 2022 session, 29.25% of candidates qualified. A total of 126051 candidates have appeared for the exam, out of which 36864 passed in CA foundation Dec exam 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Statistics

Particulars Male Female Total Number of candidates appeared 68294 57721 126015 Number of candidates passed 20195 16669 36864

CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Pass Percentage

Gender Pass Percentage Male 29.57% Female 28.88% Total 29.25%

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2022 Statistics

Particulars Male Female Total Number of candidates appeared 51111 42618 93729 Number of candidates passed 13043 10650 23693 Pass percentage 25.52 24.99 25.28

How To Apply for Marks Verification for ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022?

If any candidates have finds any error or discrepancy, they can apply for verification of CA foundation result 2022 for Dec session. For marks verification of CA Foundation candidates must send their physical applications along with a requisite fee of Rs. 100/- to the following address by speed post or registered post -

The Joint Secretary (Exams)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan

Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002

What After ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022?

As per the updates, the candidates who have qualified in the CA Foundation level can register for the CA Intermediate course. The exam for CA Intermediate will be held in May 2023, registration for which has started from today at the ICAI exam website. Those, who have not cleared the CA Foundation level will have to appear for the exams in the next phase again.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results Declared icai.org, Get Details Here