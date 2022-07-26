CAT 2022 Date Announced: IIM Bangalore to conduct MBA Entrance Exam on 27th Nov, Notification Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Date Announced: Putting an end to the speculations, IIM Bangalore has finally confirmed that it will be holding the next edition of the CAT 2022 MBA entrance exam. In line with the tradition of holding the MBA entrance test on the last Sunday of November, CAT 2022 Date has also been confirmed as 27th November 2022. A leading education portal has shared the news about CAT 2022 Exam Date and other details in a report. CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.

Official Notification Soon on iimcat.ac.in

The announcement comes as a major relief for MBA aspirants who are preparing for the biggest and toughest MBA entrance tests in the country. With the exam date announced, IIM Bangalore has also said that the official notification and detailed advertisement containing all the details about CAT 2022 exam will be released soon on the official website. Aspirants can expect the CAT 2022 Notification to be published by 31st July online on the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 Application Process From 3rd August 2022

Along with the release of the official notification, the exam authority is also expected to soon begin the CAT 2022 application process soon thereafter. According to a media report filed by a leading education portal, CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra has hinted that the application process is likely to commence on 3rd August 2022. Like the previous sessions, the CAT 2022 application process will be held online and candidates will be required to register and fill out the online application form via the portal - iimcat.ac.in. Reports indicate that CAT 2022 registration fee will be Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates.

