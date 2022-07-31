CAT 2022 Notification (OUT): IIM Bangalore to Begin CAT Registrations from 3rd August at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Notification (OUT): CAT 2022 Official Notification has been released online for the MBA entrance exam. IIM Bangalore, the institute in charge of holding the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 has released the official exam notification for the upcoming national-level entrance exam. As per the details shared in the CAT Exam Notification, the CAT 2022 registration process will officially begin on 3rd August 2022 - Wednesday.

CAT 2022 Notification Released @ iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 application forms will be available to the applicants online via the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Before applying for the IIM CAT 2022 Exam, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know CAT 2022 important dates, application fee, exam pattern, eligibility criteria and other details online via the official website - iimcat.ac.in. For easier access, a direct link to CAT 2022 Notification is also placed below:

CAT 2022 Notification - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT 2022 Important Dates

As part of the information bulleting for the CAT 2022 exam, the exam authority has released a detailed schedule with key exam events and their respective dates. As per the notification, CAT 2022 Registration Process will be held from 3rd August to 14th Sept 2022. This would be followed by the release of the CAT 2022 Admit Card on 27th October 2022 and a month after that the CAT 2022 Exam will be held from 27th November 2022.

Event Date / Deadline CAT 2022 Notification Release Date 31st July 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Process Begins 3rd August 2022 @ 10 AM Cat 2022 Registration Process Ends 14th Sept 2022 @ 5 PM CAT 2022 Admit Card Release Date 27th October 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date 27th November 2022

CAT 2022 Application Fee Hiked

One of the major changes announced for CAT 2022 Exam this year has to do with the application fee. CAT 2022 Exam application fee has been hiked across categories. Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 2300/- as compared to Rs 1900/- before. Along similar lines, CAT 2022 application fee for reserved category candidates has also been hiked to Rs 1500/- from earlier Rs 900/-.

Category Revised Application Fee Old Application Fee Unreserved Category Rs 2300/- Rs 1900/- Reserved Category Rs 1500/- Rs 900/-

CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The CAT 2022 information brochure released by IIM Bangalore also specifies the eligibility criteria for the candidates applying for the MBA entrance exam. Candidates from the unreserved category applying for CAT 2022 exam need to hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equal CGPA. Similarly, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD Category candidate need Bachelor’s degree with 45% marks.

