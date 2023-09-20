IIM CAT 2023 Registration Closes Today, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Details Here

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will close the CAT 2023 registration today, September 20, 2023. Although the deadline was extended from September 13 to September 20, 2023, it has been notified that the registration window will not be extended any further. Candidates interested in applying for the CAT 2023 exams can visit the official website until 5 pm today to complete the IIM CAT 2023 registration and application process.

The CAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. Management aspirants appearing for the CAT 2023 exams must note that registrations are mandatory in order for them to fill out the online application form. Only those candidates completing the application process be issued the CAT 2023 admit card scheduled to be released on October 25, 2023.

IIM CAT 2023 registration window is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the CAT 2023 registration and application process through the link given here.

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

IIM CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before filling out the CAT 2023 registration and application process, students are advised to check through the eligibility criteria. Candidates applying for CAT 2023 exams must fulfill any one of the following eligibility criteria

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum of 45%. For General, EWS, and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

IIM CAT 2023 Registration and Application Process

The IIM CAT 2023 registration and application window will remain open until 5 p.m. today. All those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria and eligible to apply for the management entrance exam. Candidates can check the registration and application process below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on New Registration

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and create the user ID and password to log in

Step 4: Log in to fill out the CAT application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the link given

Step 6: Complete the application fee submission and click on the final submission link

Documents To Be Uploaded

Passport Size Photograph and Signature

Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

Valid PwD Certificate

CAT 2023 Registration Edit Window

After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be able to edit the following fields in the application form (if required):

(i) Photograph

(ii) Signature

(iii)Test City Preferences

