    CAT Admit Card 2022: Link to be activated on Oct 27, Check Details Here

    IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card on October 27, 2022. Those students who have completed the CAT 2022 exam registrations can visit the official website to get further details on the CAT 2022 Admit Card. 

    Updated: Oct 23, 2022 14:44 IST
    CAT 2022 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card by next week. According to the schedule, CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available for download from October 27, 2022. Students who have completed the registration and application process for CAT 2022 will be eligible to download the admit card.

    As per the schedule given, the link for students to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available from 5 PM onwards. Candidates can check here the details related to the CAT 2022 admit card, the login credentials, steps required, and other details. 

    Login credentials required to download DAT 2022 Admit Card

    The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available for download from October 27, 2022. It must be noted that the CAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students appearing for the exams to the exam centre. To download the CAT 2022 Admit Card candidates are required to enter the CAT 2022 Application ID and Password in the login link

    Where to download CAT 2022 Admit Card

    CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official CAT Website. Along with the official link candidates can also download the CAT 2022 Admit Card through the direct link given here,

    Official link - iimcat.ac.in

    How to check CAT 2022 Admit Card

    The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website. Students who have completed the CAT 2022 Registration process can visit the official website or follow the steps available here to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Admit Card link

    Step 3: Login using the CAT 2022 Application ID and Password in the link provided

    Step 4: The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

