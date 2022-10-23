CAT Admit Card 2022: Link to be activated on Oct 27, Check Details Here

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card by next week. According to the schedule, CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available for download from October 27, 2022. Students who have completed the registration and application process for CAT 2022 will be eligible to download the admit card.

As per the schedule given, the link for students to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available from 5 PM onwards. Candidates can check here the details related to the CAT 2022 admit card, the login credentials, steps required, and other details.

Login credentials required to download DAT 2022 Admit Card

The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available for download from October 27, 2022. It must be noted that the CAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students appearing for the exams to the exam centre. To download the CAT 2022 Admit Card candidates are required to enter the CAT 2022 Application ID and Password in the login link

Where to download CAT 2022 Admit Card

CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official CAT Website. Along with the official link candidates can also download the CAT 2022 Admit Card through the direct link given here,

Official link - iimcat.ac.in

How to check CAT 2022 Admit Card

The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website. Students who have completed the CAT 2022 Registration process can visit the official website or follow the steps available here to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Admit Card link

Step 3: Login using the CAT 2022 Application ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

