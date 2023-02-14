    CBSE Class 10, 12 Starts from February 15, 2023, Check Important Instructions and Dress Code Here

    CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 Starts Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Class 10th, 12th Exam 2023 tomorrow- February 15, 2023. The authorities will conduct the Class 10th Painting (and minor subjects) and Class 12th Entrepreneurship Exam from 10:30 am onwards. Students who are appearing for CBSE Board Exams 2023 are required to strictly follow the exam day guidelines issued by the authorities.

    The CBSE 10th Board Exam 2023 will end on March 21, 2023, whereas CBSE 12th board exam 2023 will conclude on April 5, 2023. However, school authorities were required to download the CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 and distribute it among the students. Students must take at least 2-4 printouts of the hall ticket by themselves.

    CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 PDF- Click Here

    CBSE Board 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

    Examinees are obligated to follow the exam day guidelines for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023. They can check out the important protocols along with the dress code below-

    • Students are required to carry CBSE Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof- aadhar card, license, etc
    • They should reach the examination centre at least 1 hour before the exam commences
    • Students will not be allowed to exit the exam hall before the exam concludes
    • They must note that no electronic device should be carried to the exam hall- calculator, smartwatch, etc
    • Students must not bring any paper or cheat paper to the exam hall
    • Those who fail to adhere to the guidelines will be debarred from the CBSE Board Exams 2023. 

    CBSE Board 2023 Dress Code 

    The students who will be appearing for CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will have to follow the dress code as prescribed by their respective schools. They are required to reach the exam hall in school dress. No one shall be granted entry without the formal school dress. The female and male students will have to wear their school uniforms. No students in informal dress will be allowed. 

    Last Minute Tips for CBSE Board 2023 Exam

    • Prepare a timetable that includes daily routines. Add a little break every 45-50 minutes of study. 
    • Clarity of concepts will help students in cracking the exam.
    • Get help from peers and mentors, if needed.
    • Solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers to ease exam-related anxiety.
    • Eat well, sleep on time, and take short breaks between study hours.

    FAQ

    Is uniform compulsory for CBSE Board Exam?

    Yes. It is compulsory for the students to appear for CBSE board exam 2023.

    When will the CBSE Board Exam 2023 start?

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2023 will start from tomorrow- February 15, 2023.
