  CBSE 12th supplementary result verification application form 2023 to release tomorrow, check revaluation details here

CBSE 12th supplementary result verification application form 2023 to release tomorrow, check revaluation details here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Updates: CBSE will be releasing the application form for obtaining photocopies of answer copies, verification of marks secured in CBSE supplementary results and re-evaluating answers from tomorrow: August 3, 2023. Check application fees and notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 2, 2023 18:07 IST
CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, verification of marks obtained in CBSE supplementary results and re-evaluating answers. As per the notice released, the application for CBSE result verification of marks will be released tomorrow: August 3. Also, the registration date for obtaining photocopies of the CBSE answer sheet is August 9. 

The CBSE 12th result revaluation application can be filled on August 14. The application form will be available in online mode at the official website. Only those students who apply for CBSE result verification of marks are eligible to apply for obtaining photocopies of answer books in those subjects. 

CBSE Supplementary Result Verification of Marks, Re-evaluation Dates 2023 

Candidates can check below the application dates for CBSE 12th result re-evaluation and verification of marks from the table: 

Events

Dates 

Verification of marks of CBSE 12th supplementary result

August 3 to 4, 2023

Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books 

August 9, 2023 till 11:59 PM

CBSE 12 supplementary result revaluation 

August 14, 2023 till 11:59 PM

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result Verification of Marks, Re-evaluation Application Fees 

As per the notice pdf released, the application fee for CBSE class 12th result verification of marks is Rs 500 per subject. For those who wish to obtain photocopies of evaluated answer books have to pay Rs 700 per answer book. Also, for CBSE 12th supplementary result re-evaluation, students need to pay Rs 100 per question. 

Check CBSE Supplementary Result verification, re-evaluation notice pdf here 

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result Verification of Marks Notice

It has been mentioned in the notice that only a single application for each step per student will be accepted in the online process. The board further added that a decrease of even one mark will affect the result. 

Also, the CBSE class 12 result of revaluation will be final and no appeal or review against it would be entertained. In cases, CBSE added, where there is a change in marks - both increase or decrease, such candidates will have to first surrender the marksheet cum certificate which is in their possession.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023, Overall Pass Percentage at 47.50, Verification From August 3
