CBSE 12th Toppers List 2022: Over 1.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks, Check out Toppers List, Statistics Here

CBSE 12th Toppers List 2022: CBSE Board Class XII Result 2022 was declared today - 22nd July 2022, Friday during early morning hours. The declaration of CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 comes following nearly a two month long wait for the Senior Secondary Class results, since the completion of the exams in June 2022. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 have been declared for nearly 14 lakh students who had appeared for the examination earlier in the month. Students of Class 12, can now log onto the official portal - cbsereults.nic.in or cbse.digitallocker.gov.in to check and access the digital marksheets for CBSE Class 12 Results 2022.

1.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks

According to the details shared by CBSE Board Officials, the number of students scoring above 90% marks in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 has also come down drastically as compared to last three years. In 2022, only 1,34,797 students have scored more than 90% in CBSE 12th results 2022, which amounts to 9.39% of the total students. This is much lower compared to 1,50,152 students who scored 90+ in 2021 and 1,57,934 students who scored the same in 2020. In previous both years, the percentage of students scoring above 90% Marks was above 10% of the total number of appeared students.

On similar lines, the number of students scoring above 95% Marks has also seen a significant dip from 70004 last year to 33,432 this year. In 2020, the CBSE 12th Result saw 38,686 score above 95% mark. This puts, the 2022 stat even lower as compared to pre-pandemic level.

CBSE 12th Toppers List 2022

The official notice released by CBSE Board has confirmed that officially, CBSE Board will not be releasing any CBSE 12th Toppers List 2022. The official notice reads that “This year, the Board will issue merit certificate to students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared.” Therefore, experts have hinted that the students getting the merit certificates would be the highest-ranking students with 100% Marks. More details about CBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2022 with their names and achievement will be updated here shortly.

