CBSE Board Exam 2024 Clashing With JEE Main April Session? Check Dates Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Clashing With JEE Main: As per the dates released for the class 12th board exams and JEE Main April session. The CBSE 12th board exams are set to be held from February 15 to April 10 whereas JEE Main 2024 session 2 will be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. This raises the possibility of a clash in the examination dates between the CBSE board exams and JEE Main. However, the final CBSE board exam datesheet has not yet been released.

The overlap between CBSE board exams and JEE and NEET is a recurring issue. This scenario has occurred on numerous occasions before. In fact, in previous years, several states had to formally petition CBSE to modify the board exam dates to prevent scheduling conflicts.

Will CBSE 12th Board Exam 2024 Clash With JEE Main Session 2?

As per CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board examinations are slated to span approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. The official statement states, "The board has resolved to commence the 2024 examinations from February 15, 2024." This announcement was issued by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

If the board adhere to its initial plan of commencing board exams from February 15, 2024, there is a possibility of a direct scheduling conflict between the JEE Main and CBSE Board Exam dates. Meanwhile, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2023.

Last Year’s CBSE Board Exam Datesheet vs. JEE Main Exam

Last year, many candidates urged for a postponement of the first session of the JEE Main, which was set for January. They cited concerns about the critical exam being scheduled only two weeks prior to board exams, potentially conflicting with practical exams. Hundreds of thousands of candidates also turned to social media platforms to voice their apprehensions.

Many times, the theory exam dates do not align with the JEE Main exam dates. Nevertheless, in recent years, candidates have voiced their worries about the difficulties they encounter in preparing for both. This is due to the fact that they will be engrossed in their CBSE practical exams, which can pose a challenge for them to concentrate on JEE Main preparation.

