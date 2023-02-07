CBSE Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Day Guidelines & Instructions

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE board exam admit card 2023 today - February 7. The respective school heads can download CBSE board exam admit card 2023 from the official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the private candidates will have to download their CBSE board exam admit card 2023 on their own from the official website. They will have to use their Application number or Previous Roll number and year or candidate's name.

Students should know that they will not be allowed to write the CBSE board exam 2023 without carrying the admit card. Along with the CBSE class 10, 12 admit card 2023, the exam day guidelines have also been released. According to the CBSE date sheet 2023, class 10 exams will be held between February 15 to March 17, whereas class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Private Candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023?

As per the details, the respective schools can download the admit card of CBSE 2023 for classes 10, 12 from the official website by using the school login ID and password. The private candidates will have to follow the below given steps to know how to download CBSE admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Download Admit Card for Private Candidates Board Examination 2023 (Main) 07/02/2023.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now enter - Application number or Previous Roll number and year or candidate's name.

5th Step - CBSE admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a prinout for future references.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

As per the notice release, regarding the issuance of CBSE class 10, 12 admit card 2023, it has also been mentioned that - this year, the admit card will have the following information on it -

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Name of Examination

Candidate's Name

Mother's Name

Father's/Guardian's Name

Name of examination centre

Category of PwD

Admit Card ID

Subjects along with date of examination

Check CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023 Notice PDF - Here

Exam Day Guidelines Mentioned on CBSE Board Admit Card 2023

No students will be allowed to enter examination centre after 10 AM, therefore, they should reach on time.

Those appearing for CBSE board exam 2023 must go to the exam centre in school uniform along with their admit card and school ID card.

The students are advised to go through the details mentioned on CBSE admit card 2023 and then sign it at the appropriate place.

They should not carry mobile phones, electronic devices or any barred items to the exam centre.

They must follow all the important instructions that has been mentioned in CBSE exam admit card 2023.

Also Read: MP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Know Latest Updates Here