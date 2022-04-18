CBSE Board Term 2 Exam 2022: Delhi-NCR Schools Worried about increase in COVID Cases, Students Seek Cancellation

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 amid COVID-19 Case Surge: With COVID-19 cases surging in Delhi-NCR in the last one week, concerns have been raised about the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Last week, several schools in Delhi-NCR, including a few private schools in Noida and Ghaziabad reported COVID positive cases among students and staff members. The recent spurt of cases on school campuses has raised serious concern among students, parents and even exam organizers about the feasibility of holding offline exams, especially CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 for Term 2.

If @cbseindia29 are going to take #cbseterm2 exam who are responsible for students lives? There is a surge in #Covid_19 if any #Students got infected by #COVID19 who are responsible for this? So kindly #cancelboardexams2022. @Cbse_official — Bohemianread (@bohemian_read) April 18, 2022

Schools, Exam Centre In-charge Worried over rising in COVID Cases

The CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 will officially begin from 26th April 2022. With less than one week to go for the CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, schools and exam centres have raised concerns about the logistical challenges that might arise if COVID positive cases are found during the exam. With the COVID situation under control until the start of April month, Schools, especially those which have been designated as exam centres were making preparations in accordance with the same with relaxed guidelines and preventive measures. But the recent surge, especially in schools in Delhi and NCR regions has been a wake-up call for most exam centre administrators, who say that they will have to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

#cancelboardexams2022 cases are rising live what to say also 4 teachers in our school got covid +ve I am very afraid going to unknown centers and giving exams plz do anything..we have already given term 1 so plz give marks on the basis of that #PMModi #NarendraModi #cbseterm2 — Ayush Choudhary (@AyushCh64600989) April 18, 2022

Will there be a Separate Room for Symptomatic Students?

With more details about how to handle students who might be exhibiting COVID-like symptoms yet to be released by the Board, several exam centres in the Delhi-NCR region have decided to create a dedicated room for such students. In case, any student who comes to appear for the CBSE 10th or 12th Term 2 Exam showcases fever or cold symptoms, they will be isolated immediately and made to write exams in a separate room, as per media reports. While the board is yet to confirm this policy, exam centres have been preparing for the same at their end currently.

Will Exam Centre Change if COVID Case is Found?

As per the latest COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Government, any school where even a single coronavirus case is found has to be closed down completely. This policy has again raised a concern among parents, students and exam organizers as to what action will be taken in case a COVID-19 positive case is found at an exam centre. Some experts have suggested that in such a case the concerned exam centre should be cancelled and a new exam centre allotted for the rest of the students. On the other hand, others have also suggested that to avoid any further spread of the virus, exams for students appearing from such an exam centre should be postponed to a later date?

#cancelboardexams2022 #CBSE #cbseterm2 you have already taken the examination in 2021 now COVID cases are rising please cancel the examination it's about childrens safety #cbseterm2 — Sunder Sachdev (@SunderSachdev2) April 18, 2022

Students Demand Cancellation of CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR and even in other parts of the country has raised alarm bells among the students community who are due to appear for board exams. In fact, several CBSE students and ICSE and ISC students have been running online campaigns demanding the cancellation of Term 2 Exams altogether. Citing health concerns and the risk of contracting COVID-19 during the examination, students have been urging CBSE Board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to cancel the upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Exams 2022.

I request the @EduMinOfIndia and Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to cancel the #cbseterm2 exam as covid cases are increasing again and calculate the results on the basis of #term1 exams @cbseindia29 @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp — Areeb Ahmed (@areebxx23) April 18, 2022

Taking to social media to share their concerns, students have said that safety precautions like mask mandates are very difficult to be followed, especially given the intense heatwave that is sweeping across North India. Many students have said that ensuring that all students are wearing face masks during the entire duration of the exam will be a difficult task for the invigilators.

Cancel #CBSEterm2 for class 10,12 or take in online mode#cancelboardexams2022 #cancelterm2

If any student got positive or have any covid symptoms during exam days then?

Who will give our exam and what's of our career?

It's the matter of career@ArvindKejriwal @ThePradeepRawat — Anshu Tanwer (@AnshuTanwer) April 17, 2022

Will CBSE cancel the Term 2 Exam for 10th and 12th Class students?

Now coming to the most important question that is on the minds of lakhs of students who are due to appear for their exam, Will CBSE Cancel Term 2 Exams 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students? The simple answer to this is ‘No’. As of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not given any hint about the cancellation or postponement of the Term 2 Exams. In fact, officials have hinted that the board is prepared to hold CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and will ensure the complete safety of students during the same. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Term 2 Exam 2022 is cancelled. However, students are advised to stay tuned to the official website cbse.gov.in and jagranjosh.com for the latest updates related to CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022.

