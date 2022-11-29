CBSE Exam 2023: LOC Correction for Class 10, 12 Begin, Check Details at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 2023: CBSE LOC Correction System for 10 and 12 standards is available from today November 29, 2022, and this online facility will end on December 6, 2022. Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched ‘Pariksha Sangam’ an online platform to integrate examination-related processes.

CBSE-affiliated schools urged for data correction of the school students. CBSE accepted the appeal raised by schools and further created ‘Pariksha Sangam’. Schools can log in using their allotted user ID and password for corrections at the online webpage parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in latest by December 6.

CBSE LOC Correction - Click Here

Rules for CBSE LOC Data Correction

CBSE Schools are required to check the manual given by the CBSE Board and must follow the instructions for LOC Correction System. Below are the rules for the students’ data correction

Schools can make corrections in students' data based on official school records only. The data cannot be changed completely.

In class 10, correction in mathematics standard (041), and mathematics basic (241), if any is to be done now, no further opportunities will be given.

No requests to change the subject and to provide question papers on subjects other than that submitted in LOC will be entertained by CBSE.

CBSE will also not accept any requests for corrections once the portal is closed. The final data will be used to issue CBSE admit cards, conduct examinations, and provide passing documents.

No requests for candidates' data such as their name or parents' name and date of birth will be accepted thereafter.

CBSE will record all corrections and monitor them. If there is any interference in any data, the board will take action against the school as per affiliation laws.

Once the data correction is completed and submitted online, the regional office will accept or deny proposals abiding by the rules. Furthermore, schools need to submit the LOC form by entering candidates’ data which includes the date of birth, subject combination as per the scheme of study, and name of the student, mother, father, and guardian according to school records. An official notice released by CBSE states that all CBSE-affiliated schools should do the corrections within the approved time period only. Schools must also take printouts of the online corrections made by them and the copy must be kept safely for their further record. Also, it is not necessary to send separate correction slips to specified regional offices.

