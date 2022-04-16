Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CBSE likely to go back to Single Exam, Term-wise Exams Likely to be Discontinued, Get Details Here

    CBSE To Go back to Single Board Exam Next Year: As per media reports, CBSE is likely to go back to Single Annual Board Exam format from its current Two Term format from next year. Reports also hint that CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 will be held as per new rationalized syllabus for both the classes.

    Published On: Apr 16, 2022 13:27 IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2023 Update: Even as the Term 2 Exam 2022 of the CBSE Board is about to get underway, reports coming from Board’s office hint at the term-wise exam being weaned out from next year. As per the latest media reports, CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held as a single, annual exam format which will be held from March - April months, as it was being done prior to the pandemic. While the official decision in this regard is still awaited, trusted sources close to the Board have hinted that the bifurcated exam format which spans two terms is likely to be cancelled from next year.

    Syllabus to be Rationalized for Exam

    While reports about term-wise CBSE Exam 2022 are still being confirmed, experts from the field concur that even next year, the board is likely to continue with the rationalized syllabus for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. Since the 1st wave of the pandemic in 2020, CBSE has decided to reduce the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam syllabus as a relief measure to ease the exam pressure on the students. This is expected to continue even next year as well, as students would still be dealing with the pandemic induced learning loss.

    Term-Wise Exams Proposed as a One-time measure

    As per a media report, a senior official of CBSE Board has given a statement to PTI news agency hinting at possible cancellation of term-wise exams for CBSE students. The official is quoted as saying “The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternate assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one time measure.”

    While the actual news about what policy does CBSE Board adopt for next year’s board exam is likely to be confirmed soon by the board; reports say that currently the exam authority is busy preparing for the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 which begin from 26th April 2022. Meanwhile, students are advised to stay tuned to official website i.e., cbse.gov.in to get latest updates about Board exams and any changes announced in its format.

