CBSE Practical Exam 2024 from January 1 for Classes 10th, 12th; Complete Datesheet Awaited

CBSE Practical Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the practical exam date for classes 10th and 12th today. As per the notice issued, the CBSE practical exam will start from January 1, 2024. However, a detailed date sheet is still awaited for practical exams. Students who have registered for CBSE board exam 2024 can check the practical datesheet at the official website: cbse.gov.in via their respective schools.

The board conducts the CBSE practical exam before the theory exam as per bye-laws/scheme of the board. They must also submit their assignments, projects and other internal assessments within the specified time. Also, the CBSE theory exam will be held from February 15, 2024 for classes 10th and 12th.

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2024

Students can check below the commencement dates of classes 10, and 12 board exam. The complete CBSE date sheet will be released soon.

Events Dates CBSE Practical Exam January 1, 2024 CBSE Board Exams February 15, 2024

CBSE Practical Exam 2024

CBSE conducts the practical exams for classes 11 and 12 for 30 marks. However, grades differ from subject to subject. Earlier, CBSE announced practical exam dates for winter-bound schools. The CBSE class 10, and 12 practical exam 2024 for winter-bound schools will begin on November 14 and will be held till December 14, 2023, according to the board's date sheet. complete date sheet with subject-specific dates is awaited.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024

As of now, the complete schedule of the CBSE board class 10 has not been released. This year, with the General Elections, the board is expected to conduct the main exams in the first half of the schedule. CBSE may finish the main papers as well as subjects chosen by the large number of students by March 15, 2024. However, the board confirmed that the CBSE 2024 exams for classes 10th and 12 will begin on February 15, 2024.

