CBSE Result 2023 Expected in May for Class 10th and 12th, Check Previous Years Pass Percentage

CBSE Results 2023 for Class 10th, 12th is expected soon at  cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Once declared, examinees can check out the mark sheet by entering login details.

Updated: Apr 27, 2023 18:51 IST
CBSE Result 2023 Likely Soon: As per the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10, 12 results in May. Once released, examinees will be able to access their mark sheet on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.They can access their result by entering their login credentials. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 were held between February 15 to March 21. Whereas, CBSE 12th board exams 2023 ran from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

According to the statistics, over 38 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Students must note that the board has not released an official notification regarding the CBSE Result 2023 date yet. They must keep checking the official website of CBSE to get result updates. Last year, CBSE 10, 12 Results for Term 2 were announced on July 22, 2022. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result: Check Last Year Pass Percentage

Year

Class 10

Class 12

2022

94.40%

92.71%

2021

99.04 %

99.37%

2020

88.78

91.46%

2019

91.10%

83.4%

2018

86.70%

83.01%

How to Check CBSE Results 2023?

Examinees who appeared in class 10, 12 board exams can check out their results on the official website. They can go through the following steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10th/12th result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: CBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the marks carefully

Step 6: Take a screenshot for future reference

