CBSE Result 2022: Mark Verification, Answer Sheet Photocopy and Revaluation applications begin at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Revaluation 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the CBSE 2022 Mark verification application process for the class 10 and 12 students. The board recently announced the CBSE 10th and 12th Results for the students on the official website on July 22, 2022. Candidates can download their marksheets through the link available on Digilocker or the Umang Mobile App.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks received can apply for the re-evaluation and verification process. According to the schedule provided, the applications for students to apply for the CBSE 10th/12th Marks verification is available from today to July 28, 2022. Students applying for the re-evaluation process need to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 for each subject.

Steps to apply for CBSE 10th, 12th verification and Re-evaluation process

The link for students to apply for the CBSE 10th and 12th mark verification, photocopy and re-evaluation is available on the office website of CBSE board. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation application.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/12th Re-evaluation application link provided

Step 3: Click on 10th/12th application link

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number, 5 digit School Number and Center Number and login

Step 5: Enter all required details and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

CBSE Results 2022 Re-evaluation Schedule

Only those candidates who apply for the verification process will be provided with a photocopy of the CBSE 10th and 12th Answer sheets. Students are required to submit the request for a photocopy of the answer sheets between August 8 and 9, 2022 following which students will be able to apply online for the CBSE 10th and 12th Re-evaluation process. The applications will be available from August 13 to 14, 2022.

