CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Registration Starts, Apply at cbse.gov.in Till 14 Nov

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the application form for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 today on 14th October. Students can fill and submit their CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 in online mode at cbse.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form of CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship 2022 is 14th November 2022.

Along with filling new application form for CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship 2022, students securing 50% and more than in class 11th that can apply for renewal of scholarship till the specified date. CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child has been started to acknowledge the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and meritorious students.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who are eligible for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022?

CBSE has laid down certain guidelines and eligibility requirements to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022. Only those students who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible.

They must be the only child of their parents to be eligible. Apart from that, those students whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year, will be considered for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022.

Renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022

Along with fresh applications for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022, students can also renew it. Renewal will depend on promotion to the next class. The scholarship shall be renewed for a period pf one year. Those passing in class 11 with 50% or more marks will be eligible for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 renewal. Also, no offline application/ hardcopy will be accepted.

How To Apply For CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022?

To fill up the CBSE single girl child scholarship 2022, candidates have to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Single Girl Child scholarships. Now, click on - Guidelines and Application Forms 2022/Apply Online. On the new page, press - Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2022 for fresh application or click on - CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X for Renewal.

Now, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to fill the CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship application. Fill up all the details, go through it and submit the form. After successful submission, the school will verify the student’s SGCS-X application.

