    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts, Enter Choices for MBA/MCA at icet-sche.aptonline.in

    AP ICET Counselling 2022: APSCHE has started the Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 web options entry from today - 14th October in online mode. Candidates can enter their AP ICET web options till 16th October 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Know updates here

    Updated: Oct 14, 2022 16:28 IST
    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts
    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts
    AP ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the web option entry window for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 in online mode. Candidates who successfully register for the AP ICET counselling can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for web options entry. 
     
    The last date for AP ICET web option entry 2022 is 16th October. Candidates who have filled their choices through AP ICET web options 2022 can edit the same on 17th october 2022. The AP ICET seat allotment result will be announced on 19th October 2022. 
     
    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    AP ICET web option entry

    14th to 16th October 2022

    Change of web options for AP ICET counselling

    17th October 2022

    AP ICET seat allotment result

    19th October 2022

    Reporting at respective institutes

    20th to 22nd October 2022

    How To Enter Web Options in AP ICET Counselling 2022? 

    Candidates can enter their option in online mode for Andhra Pradesh ICET. The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, available seats, and choices filled during the AP ICET web option entry process. Go through the steps to know how to enter options for AP ICET 2022 -
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of AP ICET - icet-sche.aptonline.in.
    • 2nd Step - Select the - Web Options link on the home page.
    • 3rd Step - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.
    • 4th Step - Fill in the required options and click on submit tab. 

    What to do in case of any confusion while entering AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry? 

    In case of any confusion regarding web option entry and AP ICET counselling 2022, candidates can contact the AP ICET helpline number 2022 - +91 9154125802 and +91 9000755547. The authorities will allow the candidates to change the web options on 17th October 2022. Thereafter, the AP ICET seat allotment results will be released on 19th October 2022. 

    Also Read: MHT CET 2022: MCA Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification