AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts, Enter Choices for MBA/MCA at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the web option entry window for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 in online mode. Candidates who successfully register for the AP ICET counselling can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for web options entry.

The last date for AP ICET web option entry 2022 is 16th October. Candidates who have filled their choices through AP ICET web options 2022 can edit the same on 17th october 2022. The AP ICET seat allotment result will be announced on 19th October 2022.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AP ICET web option entry 14th to 16th October 2022 Change of web options for AP ICET counselling 17th October 2022 AP ICET seat allotment result 19th October 2022 Reporting at respective institutes 20th to 22nd October 2022

How To Enter Web Options in AP ICET Counselling 2022?

Candidates can enter their option in online mode for Andhra Pradesh ICET. The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, available seats, and choices filled during the AP ICET web option entry process. Go through the steps to know how to enter options for AP ICET 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP ICET - icet-sche.aptonline.in.

2nd Step - Select the - Web Options link on the home page.

3rd Step - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

4th Step - Fill in the required options and click on submit tab.

What to do in case of any confusion while entering AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry?

In case of any confusion regarding web option entry and AP ICET counselling 2022, candidates can contact the AP ICET helpline number 2022 - +91 9154125802 and +91 9000755547. The authorities will allow the candidates to change the web options on 17th October 2022. Thereafter, the AP ICET seat allotment results will be released on 19th October 2022.

